Who's Playing

Troy @ No. 18 BYU

Current Records: Troy 1-0; BYU 1-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Troy Trojans at 10:15 p.m. ET. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

BYU ran circles around the Navy Midshipmen three weeks ago, and the extra yardage (580 yards vs. 113 yards) paid off. The Cougars took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 55-3 win over Navy. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 48-3 advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Lopini Katoa, who punched in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD, and LB Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for two TDs and 132 yards on 14 carries.

BYU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Navy's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times. Leading the way was LB Isaiah Kaufusi and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Kaufusi through Week 1.

Meanwhile, Troy had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They took their contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders by a conclusive 47-14 score. The oddsmakers were on the Trojans' side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Among those leading the charge for them was WR Khalil McClain, who caught six passes for two TDs and 75 yards. QB Gunnar Watson's longest connection was to McClain for 25 yards in the second quarter.

Troy's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. CB Terence Dunlap snatched up two of those interceptions, both in the third quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. With both BYU and Troy swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 14-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.