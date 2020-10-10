Who's Playing

UTSA @ No. 15 BYU

Current Records: UTSA 3-1; BYU 3-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will square off against the UTSA Roadrunners at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. UTSA will need to watch out since the Cougars have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

BYU made easy work of the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Friday and carried off a 45-14 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-7 advantage. QB Zach Wilson had a dynamite game for BYU; he passed for two TDs and 325 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for three TDs and 43 yards.

Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the UAB Blazers last week, falling 21-13. The losing side was boosted by RB Sincere McCormick, who rushed for one TD and 150 yards on 22 carries.

The Roadrunners' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU comes into the contest boasting the most yards per game per game in the nation at 585.7. The Roadrunners have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with nine rushing touchdowns, good for seventh best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cougars are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 34-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.