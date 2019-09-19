Watch BYU vs. Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch BYU vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. No. 22 Washington (away)
Current Records: BYU 2-1-0; Washington 2-1-0
What to Know
Washington is packing up and heading on the road for their first away contest this season. They face off against BYU on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
Washington was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They made easy work of Hawaii last week and carried off a 52-20 win. QB Jacob Eason did work as he passed for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns. Eason didn't help his team much against California two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, the struggle was real when BYU and USC clashed, but BYU ultimately edged out the opposition 30-27. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. Washington comes into the matchup boasting the 16th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. Less enviably, BYU are stumbling into the game with the 12th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 225 on average. So the BYU squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Cougars.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Washington 35 vs. BYU 7
