Watch California vs. North Texas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

How to watch California vs. North Texas football game

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: California 2-0-0; North Texas 1-1-0

What to Know

North Texas is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against California at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. California should still be feeling good after a win, while North Texas will be looking to right the ship.

The last time they met, the Mean Green were the 46-23 winner over SMU. Last Saturday? They had no such luck. North Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-49 punch to the gut against SMU. North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tre Siggers, who rushed for 164 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Washington, and things went their way last week, too. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Golden Bears made off with a 20-19 victory over Washington. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Bears.

North Texas' defeat took them down to 1-1 while California's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Golden Bears haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. Less enviably, the Mean Green are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 7 on the season. So, the North Texas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a big 14 point favorite against the Mean Green.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 74 degrees.

