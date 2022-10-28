Who's Playing

No. 8 Oregon @ California

Current Records: Oregon 6-1; California 3-4

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Oregon knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully California likes a good challenge.

The Ducks strolled past the UCLA Bruins with points to spare last week, taking the game 45-30. Oregon's QB Bo Nix did his thing and passed for five TDs and 283 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, California entered their matchup against the Washington Huskies last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. California came up short against Washington, falling 28-21. The losing side was boosted by WR J.Michael Sturdivant, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 103 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Sturdivant has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oregon is now 6-1 while California sits at 3-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon comes into the contest boasting the fifth most rushing yards per game in the nation at 244.6. But California enters the contest with only 117.4 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 28th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 17-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won five out of their last seven games against California.