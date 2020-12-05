Who's Playing

No. 23 Oregon @ California

Current Records: Oregon 3-1; California 0-3

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks are 4-1 against the California Golden Bears since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Ducks will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to California Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

Oregon was close but no cigar last week as they fell 41-38 to the Oregon State Beavers. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Oregon to swallow was that they had been favored by 13 points coming into the contest. No one had a standout game offensively for Oregon, but they got scores from a handful of players including TE Hunter Kampmoyer, RB Cyrus Habibi-Likio, and WR Jaylon Redd. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tyler Shough's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Devon Williams in the second quarter.

Speaking of close games: California missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal last Friday, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for California or Stanford, but it was the Cardinal snatching the 24-23 win. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but the Golden Bears were outplayed the rest of the way. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Damien Moore, who picked up 121 yards on the ground on ten carries, and QB Chase Garbers, who passed for two TDs and 151 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground. Moore's longest run was for 54 yards in the third quarter.

The California defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 24 yards. Leading the way was DE JH Tevis and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Tevis this season.

This next game looks promising for the Ducks, who are favored by a full 10 points. Now might not be the best time to take Oregon against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Oregon is now 3-1 while California sits at 0-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oregon ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 491.8 on average. Less enviably, the Golden Bears are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only seven on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 10-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Oregon have won four out of their last five games against California.