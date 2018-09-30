Watch California vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. Oregon football game
Who's Playing
California Golden Bears (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)
Current records: California 3-0; Oregon 3-1
What to Know
California had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Oregon at 10:30 p.m. California is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Everything went California's way against Idaho State two weeks ago as they made off with a 45-23 victory.
Meanwhile, Oregon fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 38-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stanford. Oregon's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
California suffered a grim defeat to Oregon the last time the two teams met. Maybe California will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Ducks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, California is 1-0-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 0-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.
- 2017 - Oregon Ducks 45 vs. California Golden Bears 24
- 2016 - California Golden Bears 52 vs. Oregon Ducks 49
- 2015 - Oregon Ducks 44 vs. California Golden Bears 28
-
