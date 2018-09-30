Watch California vs. Oregon: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears (home) vs. Oregon Ducks (away)

Current records: California 3-0; Oregon 3-1

What to Know

California had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. On Saturday they take on Oregon at 10:30 p.m. California is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Everything went California's way against Idaho State two weeks ago as they made off with a 45-23 victory.

Meanwhile, Oregon fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 38-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Stanford. Oregon's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

California suffered a grim defeat to Oregon the last time the two teams met. Maybe California will have more luck at home instead of on the road. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday at 10:30 PM ET Where: California Memorial Stadium, California

California Memorial Stadium, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Ducks are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

This season, California is 1-0-1 against the spread. As for Oregon, they are 0-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Oregon has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.