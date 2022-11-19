Who's Playing

Stanford @ California

Current Records: Stanford 3-7; California 3-7

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal and the California Golden Bears are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-3), but not for long. Stanford and the Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Stanford might have drawn first blood against the Utah Utes last week, but it was Utah who got the last laugh. Stanford was completely outmatched by Utah on the road and fell 42-7. The Cardinal were down 35-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Tanner McKee.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears suffered a grim 38-10 defeat to the Oregon State Beavers last week. QB Jack Plummer had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 151 yards passing.

Stanford is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Neither squad could put together much of an offensive attack, so expect every point to count.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $110.00

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

California and Stanford both have two wins in their last seven games.