Who's Playing

Stanford @ California

Current Records: Stanford 0-2; California 0-2

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They look to take advantage of their home turf advantage on Friday as they take on the Stanford Cardinal at California Memorial Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Golden Bears didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 31-27 to the Oregon State Beavers this past Saturday. California's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Kekoa Crawford, who caught ten passes for one TD and 141 yards, and QB Chase Garbers, who passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 42 attempts. Crawford's performance made up for a slower game against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 35-32 to the Colorado Buffaloes two weeks ago. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Stanford, who fell 16-13 when the teams previously met last November. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Davis Mills, who passed for one TD and 327 yards on 56 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

Special teams collected ten points for Stanford. K Jet Toner delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with California going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Bears are stumbling into the game with the seventh fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only four on the season. The Cardinal have experienced some struggles of their own as they are ninth worst in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, with only five on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Cardinal, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last five games against California.