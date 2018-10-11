Watch California vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears (home) vs. UCLA Bruins (away)

Current records: California 3-2; UCLA 0-5

What to Know

UCLA will challenge California on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for UCLA, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Things haven't been easy for UCLA, and their game last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to five. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns.

California came within a touchdown against Arizona last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. This makes it the second loss in a row for California.

The last time the two teams met, UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against California, sneaking past 30-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday at 7:00 PM ET Where: California Memorial Stadium, California

California Memorial Stadium, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Golden Bears are a big 7 point favorite against the Bruins.

This season, California is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for UCLA, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

UCLA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.