Watch California vs. UCLA: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
California Golden Bears (home) vs. UCLA Bruins (away)
Current records: California 3-2; UCLA 0-5
What to Know
UCLA will challenge California on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday. The odds don't look promising for UCLA, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Things haven't been easy for UCLA, and their game last Saturday only extended their streak of losses to five. They took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Washington. The defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joshua Kelley, who rushed for 125 yards and 1 touchdown, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who passed for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns.
California came within a touchdown against Arizona last Saturday but wound up with a 7-point loss. This makes it the second loss in a row for California.
The last time the two teams met, UCLA came out on top in a nail-biter against California, sneaking past 30-27. The rematch might be a little tougher for UCLA since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Golden Bears are a big 7 point favorite against the Bruins.
This season, California is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for UCLA, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
UCLA has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.
- 2017 - UCLA Bruins 30 vs. California Golden Bears 27
- 2016 - California Golden Bears 36 vs. UCLA Bruins 10
- 2015 - UCLA Bruins 40 vs. California Golden Bears 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
USF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Tulsa vs. South Florida game 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Utah odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. Arizona game 10,000 times
-
Tua Tagovailoa deals with sprained knee
Nick Saban says the injury to his starting quarterback isn't an issue
-
Kansas fires OC Doug Meacham
Meacham joined the Kansas staff in 2017
-
Miami, WVU on upset alert in Week 7
Week 7 features a number of Top 25 teams on the road in conference play
-
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei preview
Everything you need to know about Friday night's huge game in Santa Ana, Calif.