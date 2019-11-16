Watch California vs. USC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch California vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. USC (away)
Current Records: California 5-4; USC 6-4
What to Know
USC's road trip will continue as they head to California's field at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. USC doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Trojans ran circles around the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, and the extra yardage (542 yards vs. 334 yards) paid off. The Trojans got past Arizona State with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 31-26. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (28) and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for California. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington State Cougars last week, winning 33-20. QB Devon Modster had a stellar game for California as he passed for 230 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Modster's 52-yard TD bomb to WR Makai Polk in the fourth quarter. Modster scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Their wins bumped USC to 6-4 and California to 5-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trojans come into the matchup boasting the 13th most passing yards per game in the league at 311. Less enviably, the Golden Bears are 12th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 308.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Golden Bears.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
USC have won three out of their last four games against California.
- Nov 10, 2018 - California 15 vs. USC 14
- Sep 23, 2017 - USC 30 vs. California 20
- Oct 27, 2016 - USC 45 vs. California 24
- Oct 31, 2015 - USC 27 vs. California 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Michigan vs. Michigan St. score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 15 Michigan and Michigan State meet in a rivalry...
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
Clemson vs. Wake pick, live stream
The Tigers are finally in the top four but now must defend their spot in the playoff picture
-
Georgia vs. Auburn pick, live stream
The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry takes center stage on Saturday
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup 10,000...
-
Florida vs. Missouri score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 11 Florida meets Missouri in the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
College football top 25 games, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game