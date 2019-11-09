Watch California vs. Washington State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch California vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: California 4-4; Washington State 4-4
What to Know
The California Golden Bears will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium after a week off. California staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
A win for the Golden Bears just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 35 to nothing loss at the hands of the Utah Utes. RB Christopher Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 24 yards on ten carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Washington State was not quite Oregon's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Washington State as they fell 37-35 to Oregon. A silver lining for Washington State was the play of WR Brandon Arconado, who caught nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Bears come into the game boasting the seventh fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at seven. But the Cougars enter the contest with 34 passing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
California and Washington State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Washington State 19 vs. California 13
- Oct 13, 2017 - California 37 vs. Washington State 3
- Nov 12, 2016 - Washington State 56 vs. California 21
- Oct 03, 2015 - California 34 vs. Washington State 28
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Wisconsin vs. Iowa pick, live stream
The Badgers and Hawkeyes will square off Saturday in a key Big Ten West battle
-
What to Watch in CFB Week 11
Two massive games between undefeated teams headline Week 11 in college football
-
Oklahoma vs. Iowa St. pick, live stream
Iowa State has given Oklahoma problems in the past, but can it pull off another upset over...
-
Alabama vs. LSU pick, live stream
The 'Game of the Century' goes down Saturday afternoon in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
College football top 25 games, Week 11
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game