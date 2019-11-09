Watch California vs. Washington State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. Washington State (away)

Current Records: California 4-4; Washington State 4-4

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium after a week off. California staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

A win for the Golden Bears just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 35 to nothing loss at the hands of the Utah Utes. RB Christopher Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 24 yards on ten carries.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Washington State was not quite Oregon's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Washington State as they fell 37-35 to Oregon. A silver lining for Washington State was the play of WR Brandon Arconado, who caught nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Bears come into the game boasting the seventh fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at seven. But the Cougars enter the contest with 34 passing touchdowns, good for best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

California and Washington State both have two wins in their last four games.