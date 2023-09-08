Who's Playing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks @ Central Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Jacksonville State 2-0, Central Carolina 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Jacksonville State have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will challenge the Central Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Jacksonville State will be strutting in after a win while Central Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Jacksonville State on Saturday. Given that consistent dominance, it should come as no surprise that they blew ETSU out of the water with a 49-3 final score. With that victory, Jacksonville State brought their scoring average up to 33 points per game.

Meanwhile, Central Carolina couldn't handle UCLA on Saturday and fell 27-13.

WR Sam Pinckney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored a touchdown off of 139 receiving yards. Pinckney's longest reception was for 52 yards. On the other side of the line, Clayton Isbell was a menace on defense and made a total of five tackles.

Jacksonville State will need to dig deep on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 7-3 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Jacksonville State was a solid 2-1 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Gamecocks fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,186.50. On the other hand, Central Carolina will play as the favorite, and the team was 7-1 as such last season.

Odds

Central Carolina is a big 13-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.