Watch Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Central Michigan (home) vs. Miami (OH) (away)
Current Records: Central Michigan 8-4; Miami (OH) 7-5
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at noon ET on Saturday at Ford Field. CMU knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami (OH) likes a good challenge.
CMU ran circles around the Toledo Rockets last week, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. The Chippewas steamrolled past Toledo 49-7. No one put up better numbers for CMU than RB Kobe Lewis, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, Miami (OH) came up short against the Ball State Cardinals, falling 41-27. The RedHawks were up 27-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Central Michigan's win lifted them to 8-4 while Miami (OH)'s loss dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chippewas enter the game with 33 rushing touchdowns, good for 11th best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 308.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the RedHawks.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chippewas are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami (OH) have won both of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.
- Sep 23, 2017 - Miami (OH) 31 vs. Central Michigan 14
- Nov 04, 2016 - Miami (OH) 37 vs. Central Michigan 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
AAC Championship pick, live stream
The Bearcats and Tigers will rematch in the AAC Championship Game
-
Georgia vs. LSU odds, SEC picks, bets
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of SEC football.
-
Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Memphis vs. Cincinnati game 10,000...
-
CMU vs. Miami (Ohio) odds, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (Ohio) vs. Central Michigan game...
-
App. State vs. Louisiana odds, picks
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Saturday's Louisiana vs. Appalachian State game...
-
Oklahoma vs Baylor odds, B12 title picks
Barrett Sallee has his finger on the pulse of Baylor and Oklahoma football.
-
Oregon throttles Utah in Pac-12 title
Live updates and analysis of the Pac-12 Championship Game as the No. 5 Utes and No. 13 Ducks...
-
Oklahoma runs past OK State in Bedlam
Oklahoma leaned on its rushing attack to win a key rivalry game on Saturday night
-
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana football game