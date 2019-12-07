Watch Central Michigan vs. Miami (OH): How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Central Michigan (home) vs. Miami (OH) (away)

Current Records: Central Michigan 8-4; Miami (OH) 7-5

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Central Michigan Chippewas and the Miami (OH) RedHawks at noon ET on Saturday at Ford Field. CMU knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Miami (OH) likes a good challenge.

CMU ran circles around the Toledo Rockets last week, and the extra yardage (552 yards vs. 250 yards) paid off. The Chippewas steamrolled past Toledo 49-7. No one put up better numbers for CMU than RB Kobe Lewis, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, Miami (OH) came up short against the Ball State Cardinals, falling 41-27. The RedHawks were up 27-14 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Central Michigan's win lifted them to 8-4 while Miami (OH)'s loss dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Chippewas enter the game with 33 rushing touchdowns, good for 11th best in the nation. Less enviably, the RedHawks are stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 308.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the RedHawks.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the RedHawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Miami (OH) have won both of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.