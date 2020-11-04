Who's Playing

Ohio @ Central Michigan

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. CMU was on the positive side of.500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Ohio is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 7-6.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chippewas were ninth best in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. The Bobcats were completely their equal: they also ranked ninth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 36 overall.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Ohio in the last six years.