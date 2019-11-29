Watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Central Michigan (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-4; Toledo 6-5

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. CMU and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. CMU will be seeking to avenge the 51-13 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 23 of last year.

It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Chippewas made off with a 45-44 victory over the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-11 deficit.

Meanwhile, Toledo ended up a good deal behind the Buffalo Bulls when they played last Wednesday, losing 49-30. Toledo's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Bryant Koback, who rushed for 99 yards and one TD on 17 carries.

CMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Toledo's defeat dropped them down to 6-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: CMU enters the game with 28 rushing touchdowns, good for 16th best in the nation. The Rockets have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the 16th most rushing yards per game in the league at 237.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.31

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 13-point favorite against the Rockets.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.