Who's Playing
Western Michigan @ Central Michigan
Current Records: Western Michigan 3-7; Central Michigan 4-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. WMU will be seeking to avenge the 42-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 3 of last year.
The Broncos were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 24-21 to the Northern Illinois Huskies. Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Sean Tyler, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Tyler's longest run was for 50 yards in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, CMU beat the Buffalo Bulls 31-27 on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-7 deficit. QB Bert Emanuel Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for CMU, rushing for three TDs and 264 yards. Emanuel Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against NIU last week, so this was a step in the right direction.
Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-6 while Western Michigan's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 3-7. We'll see if CMU's success rolls on or if the Broncos are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Central Michigan.
- Nov 03, 2021 - Central Michigan 42 vs. Western Michigan 30
- Nov 18, 2020 - Western Michigan 52 vs. Central Michigan 44
- Sep 28, 2019 - Western Michigan 31 vs. Central Michigan 15
- Oct 20, 2018 - Western Michigan 35 vs. Central Michigan 10
- Nov 01, 2017 - Central Michigan 35 vs. Western Michigan 28
- Oct 01, 2016 - Western Michigan 49 vs. Central Michigan 10
- Oct 10, 2015 - Western Michigan 41 vs. Central Michigan 39