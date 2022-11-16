Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-7; Central Michigan 4-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Western Michigan Broncos and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. WMU will be seeking to avenge the 42-30 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 3 of last year.

The Broncos were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 24-21 to the Northern Illinois Huskies. Western Michigan's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Sean Tyler, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Tyler's longest run was for 50 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, CMU beat the Buffalo Bulls 31-27 on Wednesday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 24-7 deficit. QB Bert Emanuel Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for CMU, rushing for three TDs and 264 yards. Emanuel Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against NIU last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-6 while Western Michigan's defeat dropped them down to an irreparable 3-7. We'll see if CMU's success rolls on or if the Broncos are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won five out of their last seven games against Central Michigan.