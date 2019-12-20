Watch Charlotte vs. Buffalo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Charlotte

Current Records: Buffalo 7-5; Charlotte 7-5

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the Buffalo Bulls have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Charlotte and Buffalo will compete for holiday cheer in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday at Thomas Robinson Stadium at 2 p.m. ET test. The 49ers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Charlotte and the Old Dominion Monarchs three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the 49ers wrapped it up with a 38-22 win. Charlotte relied on the efforts of QB Chris Reynolds, who passed for two TDs and 166 passing yards on 12 attempts in addition to picking up 96 yards on the ground, and RB Benny LeMay, who rushed for two TDs and 105 yards on 18 carries. Reynolds' 58-yard touchdown toss to WR Victor Tucker in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Charlotte's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Old Dominion's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 41 yards. Leading the way was DE Alex Highsmith and his 4.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 399 more yards than your opponent like Buffalo did three weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Bowling Green Falcons to the tune of 49-7. RB Jaret Patterson had a dynamite game for the Bulls; he rushed for six TDs and 298 yards on 26 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Patterson's 81-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers rank 18th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 36 on the season. As for the Bulls, they enter the matchup with only 95.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Robinson Stadium -- Nassau,

Thomas Robinson Stadium -- Nassau, TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.