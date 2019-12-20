Watch Charlotte vs. Buffalo: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Charlotte vs. Buffalo football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Charlotte
Current Records: Buffalo 7-5; Charlotte 7-5
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers and the Buffalo Bulls have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Charlotte and Buffalo will compete for holiday cheer in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday at Thomas Robinson Stadium at 2 p.m. ET test. The 49ers are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Charlotte and the Old Dominion Monarchs three weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as the 49ers wrapped it up with a 38-22 win. Charlotte relied on the efforts of QB Chris Reynolds, who passed for two TDs and 166 passing yards on 12 attempts in addition to picking up 96 yards on the ground, and RB Benny LeMay, who rushed for two TDs and 105 yards on 18 carries. Reynolds' 58-yard touchdown toss to WR Victor Tucker in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.
Charlotte's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Old Dominion's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 41 yards. Leading the way was DE Alex Highsmith and his 4.5 sacks.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 399 more yards than your opponent like Buffalo did three weeks ago, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on the Bowling Green Falcons to the tune of 49-7. RB Jaret Patterson had a dynamite game for the Bulls; he rushed for six TDs and 298 yards on 26 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Patterson's 81-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 7-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers rank 18th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 36 on the season. As for the Bulls, they enter the matchup with only 95.3 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas Robinson Stadium -- Nassau,
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a solid 7-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Buffalo vs. Charlotte, Bahamas Bowl pick
The Bahamas Bowl puts college football in tropical conditions for the first bowl game of the...
-
2019 Bahamas Bowl odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Charlotte vs. Buffalo 10,000 times.
-
2019 Boca Raton Bowl expert picks, odds
SportsLine's Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of SMU and Florida Atlantic.
-
2019 New Mexico Bowl expert picks, odds
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of San Diego State and Central Michigan football.
-
Liberty vs. Georgia So., Cure Bowl pick
A clash of offensive styles should make this one of the most entertaining games of the day
-
SDSU vs. CMU, New Mexico Bowl pick
It's a Mountain West and MAC matchup in the New Mexico Bowl
-
2019 Signing Day live updates, rankings
CBS Sports was with you all afternoon through the first day of the early signing period
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Charlotte vs. Buffalo live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Charlotte vs. Buffalo football game