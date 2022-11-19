Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Charlotte

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-7; Charlotte 2-9

What to Know

This Saturday, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.2 points per game. Louisiana Tech and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

The afternoon started off rough for the Bulldogs last week, and it ended that way, too. They were dealt a punishing 51-7 defeat at the hands of the UTSA Roadrunners. Louisiana Tech was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 34-7. One thing working slightly against Louisiana Tech was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Marquis Crosby, who rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last week. Charlotte fell to Middle Tenn. 24-14. The losing side was boosted by WR Grant DuBose, who caught nine passes for one TD and 112 yards.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Louisiana Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, Louisiana Tech had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Charlotte can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech and Charlotte tied in their last contest.