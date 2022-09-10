Who's Playing

Maryland @ Charlotte

Current Records: Maryland 1-0; Charlotte 0-2

Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7; Maryland 7-6

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers will stay at home another week and welcome the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the William & Mary Tribe's equal in the second half when they met last week. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the 49ers falling 41-24.

A well-balanced attack led the Terrapins over the Buffalo Bulls every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Maryland blew past Buffalo 31-10. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20.5 points in Maryland's favor. They can attribute much of their success to RB Roman Hemby, who rushed for two TDs and 114 yards on seven carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Hemby's 70-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Maryland's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Bulls' offensive line to sack QB Cole Snyder four times for a total loss of 34 yards. Leading the way was DL Henry Chibueze and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Chibueze.

Maryland's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Charlotte's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Terrapins can repeat their recent success or if the 49ers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.