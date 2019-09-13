Watch Charlotte vs. Massachusetts: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Massachusetts (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 1-1-0; Massachusetts 0-2-0

What to Know

Massachusetts will square off against Charlotte on the road at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Massachusetts now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Minutemen found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 20-45 punch to the gut against S. Illinois last Saturday. This makes it the second loss in a row for Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, Charlotte was humbled. They lost to App. State by a decisive 41-56 margin. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Charlotte of the 9-45 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 8 of last year.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. Massachusetts is stumbling into the game with the fourth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 525 on average. The 49ers have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are fifth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 9 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 19 point favorite against the Minutemen.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

Massachusetts won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.