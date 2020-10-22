Who's Playing

UTEP @ Charlotte

Current Records: UTEP 3-2; Charlotte 1-2

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers and the UTEP Miners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. The 49ers look to take advantage of their home turf on Saturday as they take on UTEP at Jerry Richardson Stadium at noon ET. Charlotte earned a 28-21 in their most recent contest in November of last year.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Charlotte's strategy against the North Texas Mean Green two weeks ago. Charlotte took their matchup against North Texas by a conclusive 49-21 score. The oddsmakers were on Charlotte's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their RB Aaron McAllister was on fire, rushing for one TD and 140 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Chris Reynolds' 71-yard touchdown toss to McAllister in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, the Miners were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 21-17 to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. QB Gavin Hardison had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

It wasn't all bad for UTEP, as the UTEP defensive unit accumulated four sacks. Leading the way was DE Praise Amaewhule and his 3.5 sacks. Amaewhule now has 4.5 sacks this season.

This next contest looks promising for Charlotte, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 1-2 while UTEP's loss dropped them down to 3-2. We'll find out if Charlotte can add another positive mark to their record or if UTEP can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Charlotte's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 49ers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.