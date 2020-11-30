Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Charlotte

Current Records: Western Kentucky 4-6; Charlotte 2-3

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Hilltoppers and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. WKU will be strutting in after a win while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

WKU didn't have too much trouble with the FIU Panthers at home last week as they won 38-21. Western Kentucky's RB Gaej Walker was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 127 yards on 17 carries. Walker's longest run was for 54 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was expected to have a tough go of it four weeks ago, and, well, they did. They have to be aching after a bruising 53-19 defeat to the Duke Blue Devils. Charlotte was down 37-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Chris Reynolds had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball twice with only 171 yards passing.

The Hilltoppers' victory brought them up to 4-6 while the 49ers' defeat pulled them down to 2-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: WKU ranks 14th in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. Charlotte is completely their equal: they also come into the matchup with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Western Kentucky have won two out of their last three games against Charlotte.