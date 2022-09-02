Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Charlotte
Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7; William & Mary 6-5
What to Know
The Charlotte 49ers will look to defend their home turf Friday against the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m. ET. Charlotte was 5-7 last season and is coming off of a 43-13 loss against the Florida Atlantic Owls last week.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.