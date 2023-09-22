Who's Playing

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Oklahoma 3-0, Cincinnati 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Oklahoma Sooners will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Despite being away, Oklahoma are looking at a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 66-17 win over Tulsa. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-14.

QB Dillon Gabriel had a dynamite game for Oklahoma, throwing for 421 yards and five touchdowns. Gabriel is on a roll when it comes to passer rating, as he's now posted a passer rating of 170 or more in the last three games he's played. WR Nic Anderson was another key contributor, picking up 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati fought the good fight in their overtime game against Miami of Ohio on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Cincinnati took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami of Ohio. Cincinnati didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Emory Jones, who threw for 265 yards on 18 of 34 attempts, and also rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. RB Ryan Montgomery also helped out as he racked up 104 rushing yards.

Cincinnati are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Oklahoma's win bumped their season record to 3-0 while Cincinnati's loss dropped theirs to 2-1. We'll see if Oklahoma can repeat their recent success, or if Cincinnati bounce back and reverse their fortunes.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 14.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 61 points.

