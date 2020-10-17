It's another Saturday in college football, which means another big man touchdown has happened among the plethora of games throughout the sport. Today's edition of this weekly tradition comes courtesy of the Clemson Tigers and their utter destruction of Georgia Tech (Clem 73, GT 7).

Up 24-7 about halfway through the second quarter, Clemson was lined up on the one-yard line, looking to extend their lead. Having scored their last three touchdowns of the game through the air, the team decided to switch things up and get one on the ground. The recipient of the ball was the 300-pound defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, who was able to punch it in to bring the Tigers' lead up to 24.

It makes perfect sense that Clemson gets at least one big man touchdown a season given that one of the program's former players pretty much brought the play to the mainstream. William "The Refrigerator" Perry played for Clemson from 1981 to 1984 until he the Chicago Bears selected him in the first round of the draft.

Perry would go on to be a part of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears, and famously ran in a short yardage touchdown during the team's Super Bowl trouncing of the New England Patriots. While the stakes were nowhere nearly as high for Pinckney on Saturday as they were for Perry over 35 years ago, the end result is just as sweet.