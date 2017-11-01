WATCH: Clemson scares the crap out of Dabo Swinney during team meeting

Clemson got a nice surprise on Halloween night when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ranked the defending national champions No. 4 in the initial rankings. Coach Dabo Swinney, however, received quite the scare as well.

An unnamed player -- or monster -- played a prank on Swinney by dressing up as in a Halloween costume prior to a team meeting, hiding behind a curtain and waited for the perfect moment to give him a big-time scare.

- 🤔 "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?"



- "It's Coach Swinney."



- "Say no more."



Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017

Clemson plays at No. 20 NC State on Saturday in a game that will go a long way toward determining who represents the ACC Atlantic in the ACC Championship Game in December.