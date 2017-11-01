WATCH: Clemson scares the crap out of Dabo Swinney during team meeting
This prank was well-executed by the Tigers
Clemson got a nice surprise on Halloween night when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ranked the defending national champions No. 4 in the initial rankings. Coach Dabo Swinney, however, received quite the scare as well.
An unnamed player -- or monster -- played a prank on Swinney by dressing up as in a Halloween costume prior to a team meeting, hiding behind a curtain and waited for the perfect moment to give him a big-time scare.
- 🤔 "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?"— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017
- "It's Coach Swinney."
- "Say no more."
Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR
Clemson plays at No. 20 NC State on Saturday in a game that will go a long way toward determining who represents the ACC Atlantic in the ACC Championship Game in December.
-
Wisconsin, Miami face uphill CFP fights
The lowest-ranked Power Five undefeateds will have to fight to make the College Football P...
-
Judging the CFP Rankings: 4-7 just right
Evaluating what the College Football Playoff Selection Committee got right and wrong in Week...
-
CFP Rankings: Georgia tops first top 25
Did your favorite team make it into 2017's first official college football rankings top 25...
-
Tide DB sings happy birthday to Saban
Defensive back Daniel Wright did the best rendition for his coach
-
CFP Rankings prediction: Clemson, ND in
Our projection for the first set college football rankings that will be released Tuesday n...
-
Les Miles joins CBS as guest analyst
The national title-winning coach will be part of SEC on CBS coverage for LSU-Alabama
Add a Comment