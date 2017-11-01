WATCH: Clemson scares the crap out of Dabo Swinney during team meeting

This prank was well-executed by the Tigers

Clemson got a nice surprise on Halloween night when the College Football Playoff Selection Committee ranked the defending national champions No. 4 in the initial rankings. Coach Dabo Swinney, however, received quite the scare as well.

An unnamed player -- or monster -- played a prank on Swinney by dressing up as in a Halloween costume prior to a team meeting, hiding behind a curtain and waited for the perfect moment to give him a big-time scare.

Clemson plays at No. 20 NC State on Saturday in a game that will go a long way toward determining who represents the ACC Atlantic in the ACC Championship Game in December. 

