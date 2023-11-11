Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Clemson Tigers

Current Records: Georgia Tech 5-4, Clemson 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Clemson is 8-0 against Georgia Tech since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Clemson was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Notre Dame by a score of 31-23.

Clemson can attribute much of their success to Phil Mafah, who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got in on the action too, converting a pick into a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech really took it to Virginia for the full four quarters, racking up a 45-17 victory on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Tech had established a 21 point advantage.

It was another big night for Haynes King, who rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries, and also threw for 208 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.7% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Dontae Smith, who gained 113 total yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Georgia Tech, their win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 5-4.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Clemson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Georgia Tech might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Everything came up roses for Clemson against Georgia Tech when the teams last played back in September of 2022 as the team secured a 41-10 win. Will Clemson repeat their success, or does Georgia Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a big 14-point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Series History

Clemson has won all of the games they've played against Georgia Tech in the last 8 years.