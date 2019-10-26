Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Clemson vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Clemson (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Clemson 7-0; Boston College 4-3
What to Know
Clemson is 4-0 against Boston College since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Clemson and Boston College will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are coming into the contest hot, having won seven in a row.
A well-balanced attack led the Tigers over Louisville every single quarter on their way to victory. Clemson claimed a resounding 45-10 win over Louisville. RB Travis Etienne had a stellar game for Clemson as he rushed for 192 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, after losing to NC State the last time they met, Boston College decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Eagles put the hurt on NC State with a sharp 45-24 victory. With Boston College ahead 24-3 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Clemson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 34.5-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Clemson to 7-0 and Boston College to 4-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Clemson and Boston College clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.72
Odds
The Tigers are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 34-point favorite.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Clemson 27 vs. Boston College 7
- Sep 23, 2017 - Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 7
- Oct 07, 2016 - Clemson 56 vs. Boston College 10
- Oct 17, 2015 - Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 17
