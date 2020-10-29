Who's Playing

Boston College @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Boston College 4-2; Clemson 6-0

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Clemson Tigers and the Boston College Eagles will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Clemson entered their matchup last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Syracuse Orange by a conclusive 47-21 score. RB Travis Etienne continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers' defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, everything went BC's way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 48-27 victory. That 21-point margin sets a new team best for the Eagles on the season. Their QB Phil Jurkovec did his thing and passed for two TDs and 145 yards on 21 attempts in addition to picking up 94 yards on the ground.

This next game looks promising for Clemson, who are favored by a full 31 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Clemson to 6-0 and BC to 4-2. The Tigers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 48.17 points per game. We'll see if the Eagles can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 31-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last six years.