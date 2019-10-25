Watch Clemson vs. Boston College: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Clemson vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
No. 4 Clemson (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Clemson 7-0-0; Boston College 4-3-0
What to Know
Clemson is 4-0 against Boston College since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Clemson and Boston College will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are coming into the game hot, having won seven in a row.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Clemson. They were fully in charge last week, breezing past Louisville 45-10. RB Travis Etienne had a stellar game for Clemson as he rushed for 192 yards and one TD on 14 carries.
Meanwhile, after losing to NC State the last time they met, Boston College decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Eagles made easy work of NC State and carried off a 45-24 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 7-0 and the Eagles to 4-3. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 144.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Eagles are 10th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 288 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Eagles.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 34-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 59
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Clemson 27 vs. Boston College 7
- Sep 23, 2017 - Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 7
- Oct 07, 2016 - Clemson 56 vs. Boston College 10
- Oct 17, 2015 - Clemson 34 vs. Boston College 17
