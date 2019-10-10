Watch Clemson vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Clemson vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
No. 2 Clemson (home) vs. Florida State (away)
Current Records: Clemson 5-0-0; Florida State 3-2-0
What to Know
Florida State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Clemson at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. The Seminoles have not won a single game against Clemson in their most recent matchups, going 0-4 since 2015.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Seminoles and NC State two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as Florida State wrapped it up with a 31-13 win. Florida State's WR Tamorrion Terry was one of the most active players for the squad as he caught five passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Clemson and North Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 60.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Clemson won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by North Carolina 21-20. The victory was familiar territory for the Tigers, who now have five in a row.
Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 3-2 and the Tigers to 5-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Seminoles are stumbling into the game with the 10th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 302.20 on average. On the other hand, the Tigers come into the contest boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 150.40. So the Florida State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 27-point favorite against the Seminoles.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Florida State in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Clemson 59 vs. Florida State 10
- Nov 11, 2017 - Clemson 31 vs. Florida State 14
- Oct 29, 2016 - Clemson 37 vs. Florida State 34
- Nov 07, 2015 - Clemson 23 vs. Florida State 13
