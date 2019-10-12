Watch Clemson vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 2 Clemson (home) vs. Florida State (away)

Current Records: Clemson 5-0-0; Florida State 3-2-0

What to Know

Florida State is 0-4 against Clemson since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Florida State will take on Clemson at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium after a week off. The Seminoles lost both of their matches to Clemson last season, on scores of 31-14 and 59-10, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Florida State had enough points to win and then some against NC State two weeks ago, taking their matchup 31-13. WR Tamorrion Terry looked sharp as he caught five passes for 77 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, Clemson and North Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 60.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Tigers made off with a 21-20 victory over North Carolina. Winning may never get old, but the Tigers sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.

Their wins bumped the Seminoles to 3-2 and the Tigers to 5-0. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida State are stumbling into the game with the 10th most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 302.2 on average. To make matters even worse for Florida State, Clemson enters the contest with only 150.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the nation. So the Florida State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27-point favorite against the Seminoles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 26-point favorite.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Florida State in the last five years.