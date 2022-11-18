Who's Playing

Miami (FL) @ No. 9 Clemson

Current Records: Miami (FL) 5-5; Clemson 9-1

What to Know

The Miami (FL) Hurricanes are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Clemson Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Memorial Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Everything went the Hurricanes' way against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week as they made off with a 35-14 victory. Miami (FL) QB Jacurri Brown did work as he passed for three TDs and 136 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 87 yards on the ground.

Miami (FL)'s defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. S Kamren Kinchens picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Louisville Cardinals typically have all the answers at home, but last week Clemson proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers strolled past U of L with points to spare, taking the matchup 31-16. Clemson's RB Phil Mafah was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 106 yards on ten carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Mafah has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Clemson's defense was a presence as well, as it got past U of L's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 38 yards. Leading the way was LB Barrett Carter and his two sacks. Carter now has four sacks this year.

The Hurricanes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Miami (FL) up to 5-5 and the Tigers to 9-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (FL) enters the game with 34 sacks, good for fourth best in the nation. As for Clemson, they come into the contest boasting the 14th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at eight.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 19-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

