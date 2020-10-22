Who's Playing

Syracuse @ No. 1 Clemson

Current Records: Syracuse 1-3; Clemson 4-0

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers are 4-1 against the Syracuse Orange since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Tigers and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. Clemson knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully 'Cuse likes a good challenge.

Clemson ran circles around the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, and the extra yardage (671 yards vs. 204 yards) paid off. Clemson claimed a resounding 73-7 win over Georgia Tech on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Clemson had established a 59-7 advantage. Their QB Trevor Lawrence was on fire, passing for five TDs and 404 yards on 33 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Lawrence's 83-yard TD bomb to WR Amari Rodgers in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the matchup between 'Cuse and the Liberty Flames on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with 'Cuse falling 38-21 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. 'Cuse was down 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Orange, but they got scores from TE Aaron Hackett, WR Taj Harris, and WR Anthony Queeley.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 46-point (!) margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Clemson is now a perfect 4-0 while 'Cuse sits at 1-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Clemson enters the contest with only one thrown interception, good for ninth best in the nation. But the Orange enter the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Clemson,, South Carolina

Memorial Stadium -- Clemson,, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 46-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Clemson have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.