The early college football season already has a candidate for defensive play of the year. Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. made an incredibly athletic one-handed interception in the endzone in the Tigers' 41-23 win over Virginia on Saturday.

Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong tried to throw a deep ball to freshman wideout Lavel Davis Jr. early in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the sophomore quarterback, he underthrew his pass which provided a great opportunity for Booth to leap up and corral the ball with one hand. It was a high risk, high reward play that paid off huge dividends for Clemson.

With the win over Virginia on Saturday, No. 1 Clemson is now off to a 3-0 start for the sixth straight season. Safe to say that those goals were going pretty well with plays like this happening early in the second half.

As for the Booth, this could very well be the play that he announces himself throughout the sport on the national level. Booth played in only four games last season as a freshman, but it's also worth noting that the Dacula, Ga. native was a five star recruit coming out of high school.