WATCH: Clemson's Dabo Swinney pranks new Florida coach Dan Mullen on the golf course

The ACC and the SEC's relationship with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the organization's kickoff game have provided plenty of highlights for the conference rivalry, like Clemson -- then a rising national power -- knocking off top-10 LSU in 2012. Or, more recently, when Alabama ended Deondre Francois' season and Florida State's national title hopes last fall.

A personal highlight every year for the coaches is the chance to get together for some competition on the golf course in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge. Now in its 12th year, the challenge has become an annual tradition of the offseason. All of the ACC and SEC football coaches are paired with former athletes from their school in a two-man scramble with the purse going to each team's designated charities.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney got pranked by an exploding golf ball in 2017, so he was on hand for a run at new Florida head coach Dan Mullen. After the ball exploded, Mullen and Swinney shared the same experience of fear addressing the ball and realizing it was not theirs, swinging anyway to the delight of the cameras on hand to capture the "gotcha" moment.

All of the coach-former player teams are competing for charity, and of course, bragging rights among rivals. The Georgia Tech teaming of Paul Johnson and Jon Barry are the annual favorites to win, having won the event and claiming the title four times in the 11 years since the start of the tournament.