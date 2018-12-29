WATCH: Clemson's Tee Higgins only needs one hand to make an amazing TD grab vs. Notre Dame

Clemson and Notre Dame were playing a close game through the first quarter of the 2018 Cotton Bowl, but then the Tigers offense exploded with three big plays in the second quarter. Trevor Lawrence hit Justyn Ross for a 52-yard touchdown to start things off and then found him again 10 minutes later for a 42-yard score.

As impressive as those touchdowns were, however, they couldn't match what Tee Higgins did on the final play before halftime in the first College Football Playoff semifinal game.

We're going to give that one a score of 10.0 with a 2.5 difficulty rating.

The touchdown gave Clemson a 23-3 lead on the Irish heading into halftime, and it sure looks like the Tigers are 30 minutes away from moving on to another title game with a host of freshmen and sophomores leading the way. Lawrence (freshman), Ross (freshman), Higgins (sophomore) and Travis Etienne (sophomore) will all be around for at least one more season at Clemson, which means we should get used to seeing that purple and orange color combination on the biggest stage in college football.