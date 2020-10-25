The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers continued their undefeated season on Saturday with a 28-14 win over Georgia Southern. The team was able to break a tie at halftime with 14 unanswered points in the fourth to take the victory.

In celebration of their achievement, the team decided to put on a little show for themselves in the locker room afterwards. In a video posted by redshirt senior linebacker Silas Kelly, the team watched two guys dressed up as professional wrestlers go up against someone else who was dressed up as their opponent's mascot. The two pro wrestlers do a bit of pandering, with impressions of WWE greats like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and, of course, putting the mascot stand-in through a table.

These celebrations weren't just for a run-of-the-mill win of a team in a mid-major conference. In addition to being undefeated going into this game, this was also the first time that Coastal Carolina was ranked in the top 25 in program history, as they were ranked No. 25 in the nation prior to facing the Eagles. The pressure was high because of the historical context, but also because they were without phenom redshirt freshman starting quarterback Grayson McCall.

"For us to find a way to win when you're down certain people, for us to pull that out against a good team I'm very proud of our guys and the way they handled some of the adversity," CCU coach Jamey Chadwell said after the game, per Myrtle Beach online.

As it turns out, that pride in his team is worthy of a high-octane spectacle to celebrate the win.