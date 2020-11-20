Who's Playing

Appalachian State @ No. 15 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Appalachian State 6-1; Coastal Carolina 7-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Coastal Carolina skips in on seven wins and Appalachian State on five.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Coastal Carolina and the South Alabama Jaguars last week was still a pretty decisive one as Coastal Carolina wrapped it up with a 23-6 win at home. It was another big night for Coastal Carolina's QB Grayson McCall, who passed for one TD and 209 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 72 yards on the ground.

Special teams collected 11 points for Coastal Carolina. K Massimo Biscardi delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but they got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Camerun Peoples.

Coastal Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 7-0 and Appalachian State to 6-1. The Chanticleers have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.86 points per game. We'll see if the Mountaineers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Appalachian State have won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last six years.