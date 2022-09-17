Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Buffalo 0-2; Coastal Carolina 2-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Buffalo Bulls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium. Buffalo will be seeking to avenge the 28-25 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 18 of last year.

The Bulls didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 37-31 to the Holy Cross Crusaders last week.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs last week, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. QB Grayson McCall and WR Tyson Mobley were among the main playmakers for Coastal Carolina as the former passed for three TDs and 308 yards on 30 attempts and the latter snatched two receiving TDs. Mobley hadn't helped his team much against the Army West Point Black Knights two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Coastal Carolina's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected two interceptions and three fumbles. CB Lance Boykin picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Coastal Carolina's success rolls on or if the Bulls are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.54

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.