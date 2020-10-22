Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Georgia Southern 2-1; Coastal Carolina 3-0

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at noon ET Oct. 24 at Brooks Stadium. Georgia Southern might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Eagles got themselves on the board against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, but UMass never followed suit. Georgia Southern put a hurting on UMass at home to the tune of 41 to nothing. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Georgia Southern had established a 38 to nothing advantage. Georgia Sou rn QB Shai Werts did work as he passed for three TDs and 128 yards on 16 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards. Werts hadn't helped his team much against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 13-13 at the half for Coastal Carolina and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Wednesday, but the Chanticleers stepped up in the second half for a 30-27 win. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 202 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 45 yards.

The wins brought the Eagles up to 2-1 and Coastal Carolina to 3-0. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 272 on average. The Chanticleers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the matchup boasting the sixth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 18.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway,, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway,, South Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

Georgia Southern have won two out of their last three games against Coastal Carolina.