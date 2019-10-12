Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-2-0; Georgia State 3-2-0

What to Know

Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.80 points per game before their next matchup. Georgia State and Coastal Carolina will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Panthers ran circles around Arkansas State last week, and the extra yardage (724 yards vs. 407 yards) paid off. Georgia State was able to grind out a solid victory over Arkansas State, winning 52-38. QB Dan Ellington was slinging it as he accumulated 382 passing yards and picked up 69 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Ellington ended the contest strong with a streak of seven complete passes.

After a string of three wins, Coastal Carolina's good fortune finally ran out two weeks ago. They lost to App. State by a decisive 56-37 margin. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Coastal Carolina, who until this game were averaging 18 points allowed.

Georgia State's win lifted them to 3-2 while Coastal Carolina's loss dropped them down to 3-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coastal Carolina comes into the contest boasting the 11th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 167.2. Less enviably, the Panthers are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most rushing touchdowns in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Panthers.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.50

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Bettors have moved against the Chanticleers slightly, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.