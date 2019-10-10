Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-2-0; Georgia State 3-2-0
What to Know
Georgia State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.80 points per game before their next game. A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Georgia State and Coastal Carolina at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Panthers aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Last week, the Panthers had a touchdown and change to spare in a 52-38 victory over Arkansas State. QB Dan Ellington did work as he accumulated 382 passing yards and picked up 69 yards on the ground on 19 carries. Ellington ended the matchup strong with a streak of seven complete passes.
As for Coastal Carolina, it was a good run, but they finally witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak. They took a hard 56-37 fall against App. State two weeks ago. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Coastal Carolina, who until this contest were averaging 18 points allowed.
Georgia State's win lifted them to 3-2 while Coastal Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Coastal Carolina comes into the game boasting the 11th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 167.20. Less enviably, Georgia State are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 14 on the season. So the Georgia State squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chanticleers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Coastal Carolina and Georgia State both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 37 vs. Georgia State 34
- Oct 07, 2017 - Georgia State 27 vs. Coastal Carolina 21
