WATCH: College football recruit has friend with cerebral palsy announce his commitment to Syracuse
Dawson took a day that could have been about him and made it special
National Signing Day is arguably the biggest day in a high school athlete's life. It's very easy to get swept up in the hat selection and allowing the day to be all about them -- as they should, they've earned that moment. But that's what makes three-star defensive end Cooper Dawson out of Hanahan's announcement that he's going to Syracuse special. Dawson took the podium with his friend Kingsley Feinman, who suffers from cerebral palsy, asking Feinman to make the announcement for him.
Dawson's announcement came by whispering his choice to Feinman, who proudly said that his friend is going to Syracuse.
Dawson missed his senior year of high school with a knee injury that he suffered at a Clemson camp, according to The Post and Courier. The South Carolina native chose Syracuse over Clemson, also spurning offers from UCF, Tulane, Army and UCLA.
One thing is for certain: Syracuse just added a great person to its roster. Feinman was there because, as Dawson said via Scott Eisberg: "He's inspired me a lot through the torn ACL process -- he taught me that the only disability is a bad attitude. And if he can come around with this big old smile on, I can do it just the same."
This announcement will be tough to top.
