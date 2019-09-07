Watch Colorado St. vs. W. Illinois: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Colorado State vs. Western Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Colorado St. (home) vs. W. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Colorado St. 0-1-0; W. Illinois 0-1-0
Last Season Records: Colorado St. 3-9-0; W. Illinois 5-6-0;
What to Know
Colorado State will take on W. Illinois at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home.
If Colorado State was expecting to get some payback for the 13-45 loss against Colorado the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Colorado State suffered a grim 31-52 defeat to Colorado last week. The losing side was represented by WR Dante Wright, who picked up 59 yards on the ground on 3 carries and caught 4 passes for 72 yards.
Meanwhile, W. Illinois had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against North Alabama, falling 17-26. If the result catches you off guard, it should: the Leathernecks were the far and away favorite.
This next contest looks promising for Colorado State, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last Friday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Canvas Stadium, Colorado
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Rams are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Leathernecks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
