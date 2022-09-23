Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Sacramento State 2-0; Colorado State 0-3

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Colorado State Rams at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Canvas Stadium. The Hornets will be strutting in after a win while Colorado State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Sacramento State didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Iowa Panthers on the road last week as they won 37-21.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for the Rams last week, and it ended that way, too. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-7 punch to the gut against the Washington State Cougars. Colorado State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Clay Millen had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Colorado State's defeat took them down to 0-3 while Sacramento State's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Colorado State can steal Sacramento State's luck or if the Hornets records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.