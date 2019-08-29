Watch Colorado vs. Colorado St.: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Colorado (home) vs. Colorado St. (away)

Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Colorado St. 3-9-0;

What to Know

Colorado won both of their matches against Colorado St. last season (17-3 and 45-13) and is aiming for the same result this time around. They will face off at 10 p.m. ET Aug. 30 on a neutral field at Broncos Stadium at Mile High to kick off their 2019 seasons. Colorado struggled last year, ending up 5-7. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 3-9 last-season record, Colorado St. has set their aspirations higher this season.

Colorado has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado

Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Buffaloes are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Rams.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 10.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Colorado St. in the last five years.