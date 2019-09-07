Watch Colorado vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Colorado vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Colorado (home) vs. No. 25 Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Colorado 1-0-0; Nebraska 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Colorado 5-7-0; Nebraska 4-8-0;
What to Know
Colorado will take on Nebraska at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Folsom Field. The teams both seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Colorado won the last time they met up with Colorado State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. The Buffaloes put the hurt on Colorado State with a sharp 52-31 win. No one put up better numbers for the Buffaloes than RB Alex Fontenot, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, Nebraska took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against South Alabama by a score of 35-21 last week.
Colorado is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Colorado didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Nebraska when the two teams met last season, but they still walked away with a 33-28 victory. Will the Buffaloes repeat their success, or does the Cornhuskers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Folsom Field, Colorado
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $170.20
Odds
The Cornhuskers are a solid 4.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Colorado won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Nebraska 28 vs. Colorado 33
