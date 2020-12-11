Who's Playing

Utah @ No. 21 Colorado

Current Records: Utah 1-2; Colorado 4-0

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes haven't won a matchup against the Utah Utes since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. Colorado and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at Folsom Field. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Buffaloes beat the Arizona Wildcats 24-13 this past Saturday. RB Jarek Broussard had a dynamite game for Colorado; he picked up 301 yards on the ground on 25 carries. Broussard's longest run was for 75 yards in the second quarter.

Colorado's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Arizona's offensive line to sack QB Will Plummer five times total. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, the Utes didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Oregon State Beavers this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 30-24 win. Utah's RB Ty Jordan was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 167 yards on 27 carries.

Special teams collected 12 points for Utah. K Jadon Redding delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game. Britain Covey's 64-yard punt return for touchdown should surely be counted as one of the game's standout moments.

The wins brought the Buffaloes up to 4-0 and the Utes to 1-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Colorado comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. As for Utah, they rank eighth in the nation when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado

Folsom Field -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last five games against Colorado.